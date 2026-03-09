Buddy Check Challenge Trophy Strengthens Wingman Culture at Minot AFB Your browser does not support the audio element.

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron (5 LRS) was named the first winner of Minot Air Force Base’s Buddy Check Challenge, an initiative launched during Suicide Awareness Month in September of 2025 and tracked through the remainder of the year to promote purposeful presence and encourage Airmen to intentionally check in on one another.



The challenge supported training priorities focused on suicide prevention and strengthening connection across the installation. Units participated by submitting anonymous survey responses after completing a “buddy check” with a friend, family member or wingman. Participants identified their unit and answered questions related to communication, support and engagement.



“The purposeful presence piece has become a big part of suicide prevention and how we take care of the people around us,” said Laurel Grams, director of the 5th Bomb Wing Prevention Office. “This challenge was about creating intentional moments to check in and be there for one another.”



Following outreach from suicide prevention facilitators, participation increased across multiple squadrons. Ultimately, 5 LRS finished the year with hundreds more submissions than other units.



According to Tech. Sgt. Titus Keim, NCOIC fuels support 5 LRS, the unit paired the Buddy Check Challenge with scheduled suicide prevention training and ensured facilitators consistently promoted participation.



“We hit it early and we hit it quick,” said Keim. “Anytime we did suicide prevention training, we had the QR code available and explained what the intent was. We saturated the training with advertisements and made it easy for everyone to scan it on their way out.”



Keim added that both Airmen and NCO’s led sessions across multiple flights, contributing to broad participation within the squadron.



“This wasn’t about winning a competition,” said Grams. “It was about making sure people were taking the time to connect with their wingmen and not missing opportunities to support one another.”



The Buddy Check Challenge trophy, will serve as a traveling award. The initiative is scheduled to return in April during Alcohol Awareness Month with a focus on alcohol-related safety and accountability.