    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Ramey 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randi Griffith, 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron (91 MSOS) tactical response force (TRF) member throws a punch during a USA Boxing match on Sept 18, 2025. As a member of 91 MSOS TRF Griffith applies the same split-second decision making, situational awareness and endurance required in the boxing ring to high-risk security operations. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9563043
    VIRIN: 250918-F-BW268-1004
    Resolution: 1939x2424
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anthony Ramey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready
    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

    Buddy Check Challenge Trophy Strengthens Wingman Culture at Minot AFB

    Minot
    Minot AFB
    tactical response force
    2026

