Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randi Griffith, 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron (91 MSOS) tactical response force (TRF) member throws a punch during a USA Boxing match on Sept 18, 2025. As a member of 91 MSOS TRF Griffith applies the same split-second decision making, situational awareness and endurance required in the boxing ring to high-risk security operations. (Courtesy photo)
|09.19.2025
|03.12.2026 12:04
|9563043
|250918-F-BW268-1004
|1939x2424
|1.45 MB
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|1
|0
