    From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL [Image 5 of 5]

    From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Gavan Ko, right, and Senior Airman Tyis Boykin, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distributors, work together to fuel a C-5M Super Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Controllers track requests, aircraft schedules and inventory levels to coordinate refueling operations across Ramstein’s busy flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9562538
    VIRIN: 260304-F-VH914-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POL
    86 AW
    86 Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Refueling
    Ramstein AB

