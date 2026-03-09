Airman 1st Class Gavan Ko, right, and Senior Airman Tyis Boykin, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distributors, work together to fuel a C-5M Super Galaxy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Controllers track requests, aircraft schedules and inventory levels to coordinate refueling operations across Ramstein’s busy flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9562538
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-VH914-1131
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL
