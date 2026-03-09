From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line while a C-130 Super Hercules flies overhead at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Refueling supports Ramstein’s role as the Air Force’s “Global Gateway,” serving as a key strategic hub for projecting U.S. air mobility and fostering international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)