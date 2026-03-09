Airman 1st Class Gavan Ko, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distributor, pushes a pantograph at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants Airmen manage millions of gallons of stored fuel to sustain daily flight operations and maintain mission readiness across multiple wings and combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9562537
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-VH914-1118
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL
No keywords found.