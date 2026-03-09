(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Gavan Ko, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distributor, pushes a pantograph at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants Airmen manage millions of gallons of stored fuel to sustain daily flight operations and maintain mission readiness across multiple wings and combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9562537
    VIRIN: 260304-F-VH914-1118
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

