Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, left, the assistant chief of staff of operations with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with Semaj Redd, a legislative liaison for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, before a staff delegation discussion at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 9, 2026. The visit helped congressional staff learn more about military operations and how U.S. forces support missions and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer) (This photo was altered for security purposes by obscuring identification badges)