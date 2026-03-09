(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, left, the assistant chief of staff of operations with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, shakes hands with Semaj Redd, a legislative liaison for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, before a staff delegation discussion at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 9, 2026. The visit helped congressional staff learn more about military operations and how U.S. forces support missions and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer) (This photo was altered for security purposes by obscuring identification badges)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9561978
    VIRIN: 260309-M-YD117-1011
    Resolution: 4166x2976
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC, STAFFDEL, Hawaii, House Armed Services Committee,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery