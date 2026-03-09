(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Semaj Redd, left, a legislative liaison for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, and Mark Hashimoto, the executive director with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, take part in a staff delegation discussion at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 9, 2026. The visit helped congressional staff learn more about military operations and how U.S. forces support missions and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 19:53
    Photo ID: 9561974
    VIRIN: 260309-M-YD117-1016
    Resolution: 6315x4212
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC
    Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC, STAFFDEL, Hawaii, House Armed Services Committee,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery