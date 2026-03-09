Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Semaj Redd, left, a legislative liaison for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, and Mark Hashimoto, the executive director with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, take part in a staff delegation discussion at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 9, 2026. The visit helped congressional staff learn more about military operations and how U.S. forces support missions and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)