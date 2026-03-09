Congressional staff visit MARFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and congressional staff members speak with each other during a staff delegation discussion at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 9, 2026. The visit helped congressional staff learn more about military operations and how U.S. forces support missions and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)