VRM Wing Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260305-N-VD554-1144 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 5, 2026) – Capt. Christopher R. Brenner, off going commander, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing, right, is relieved of command by Capt. Andrew Beard, oncoming commander, VRM Wing, left, during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 5, 2026. VRM Wing’s mission is to provide Pacific and Atlantic Fleet VRM squadrons the ability to sustain lethality for Carrier Strike Groups of the future through timely, persistent air logistics missions our nation demands, any place in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)