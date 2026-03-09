(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VRM Wing Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    VRM Wing Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    260305-N-VD554-1077 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 5, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing holds a change of command on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 5, 2026. VRM Wing’s mission is to provide Pacific and Atlantic Fleet VRM squadrons the ability to sustain lethality for Carrier Strike Groups of the future through timely, persistent air logistics missions our nation demands, any place in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 18:17
    This work, VRM Wing Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

