VRM Wing Holds Change of Command

260305-N-VD554-1195 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (March 5, 2026) – Capt. Andrew Beard, commander, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing speaks during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 5, 2026. VRM Wing’s mission is to provide Pacific and Atlantic Fleet VRM squadrons the ability to sustain lethality for Carrier Strike Groups of the future through timely, persistent air logistics missions our nation demands, any place in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)