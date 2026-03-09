Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This photo illustration highlights the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at Fort McCoy, Wis. This police department is responsible for law enforcement, security, and emergency response across the entire Fort McCoy installation. Because Fort McCoy is a large U.S. Army training base, the department operates similarly to a city police department but on a military installation. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)