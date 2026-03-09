(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This photo illustration highlights the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at Fort McCoy, Wis. This police department is responsible for law enforcement, security, and emergency response across the entire Fort McCoy installation. Because Fort McCoy is a large U.S. Army training base, the department operates similarly to a city police department but on a military installation. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

