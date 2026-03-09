Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene from the Desert Storm History Day event is shown Feb. 26, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 70 people participated in the event that celebrated the observance of the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm operations at Fort McCoy in 1991. Historian Ward Zischke with the 88th Readiness Division led the effort in showing the history of the operation as well as providing displays and artifacts from that era. The event was also supported by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)