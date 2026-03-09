(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene from the Desert Storm History Day event is shown Feb. 26, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 70 people participated in the event that celebrated the observance of the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm operations at Fort McCoy in 1991. Historian Ward Zischke with the 88th Readiness Division led the effort in showing the history of the operation as well as providing displays and artifacts from that era. The event was also supported by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9561880
    VIRIN: 260311-A-OK556-4347
    Resolution: 6079x3222
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department

    Fort McCoy police, personnel support response to Wisconsin State Patrol incident

