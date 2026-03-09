(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman 2025 Annual Awards [Image 3 of 12]

    Holloman 2025 Annual Awards

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Representatives from the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron accept the Large Unit of the Year award during the 49th Wing annual awards ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 6, 2026. The annual award winners demonstrated technical expertise and exceptional leadership capabilities and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9561615
    VIRIN: 260306-F-TL923-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman 2025 Annual Awards [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

