Holloman 2025 Annual Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, the Director, Concepts and Strategy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures, left, receives a plaque from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during the 49th Wing annual awards ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 6, 2026. Keeney, the 49th Wing commander from 2020 to 2022, returned to Holloman to serve as guest speaker at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)