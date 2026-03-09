Holloman 2025 Annual Awards

Representatives of the 29th Attack Squadron accept the Small Unit of the Year award during the 49th Wing annual awards ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 6, 2026. The annual award winners demonstrated technical expertise and exceptional leadership capabilities and job performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
