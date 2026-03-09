Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260309-TL932-1063 Rear Adm. Jeffrey Heames, Assistant Commander, Navy Personnel Command, right, briefs Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, on current enlisted policies and initiatives at NPC headquarters, March 9. Perryman visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South to meet with NPC and Navy Recruiting Command staff to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)