Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

260309-TL932-1105 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, right, discusses current policies and initiatives with Rear Adm. Jefferey Heames, Assistant Commander, Navy Personnel Command, March 9. Perryman visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South to meet with NPC and Navy Recruiting Command staff to receive briefs to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)