(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation

    VUSHTRRI, KOSOVO

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) Civil-Military Cooperation Team, alongside KFOR RC-E commander U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Lloyd, donate exercise equipment to the Kosovo Academy of Public Safety, Feb. 18, 2026, in Vushtrri, Kosovo. The ceremony was hosted by Col. Taibe Canolli-Brajshori, Director of Human Resources Department for the Kosovo Police. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 13:07
    Photo ID: 9561113
    VIRIN: 260218-Z-KM346-1052
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: VUSHTRRI, ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation
    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation
    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation
    Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIMIC
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery