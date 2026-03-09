Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation

Members of the Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) Civil-Military Cooperation Team, alongside KFOR RC-E commander U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Lloyd, donate exercise equipment to the Kosovo Academy of Public Safety, Feb. 18, 2026, in Vushtrri, Kosovo. The ceremony was hosted by Col. Taibe Canolli-Brajshori, Director of Human Resources Department for the Kosovo Police. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)
Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9561110
|VIRIN:
|260218-Z-KM346-1027
|Resolution:
|5014x3343
|Size:
|5.16 MB
Location:
|VUSHTRRI, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
