Kosovo Force Regional Command CIMIC Donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) Civil-Military Cooperation Team, alongside KFOR RC-E commander U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Lloyd, donate exercise equipment to the Kosovo Academy of Public Safety, Feb. 18, 2026, in Vushtrri, Kosovo. The ceremony was hosted by Col. Taibe Canolli-Brajshori, Director of Human Resources Department for the Kosovo Police. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland)