(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, salute Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, during his visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2026. The purpose of Kohlmann’s visit was to engage with leaders of all ranks to assess force readiness, discuss personnel development and gain firsthand perspective on key manpower efforts. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9560920
    VIRIN: 260303-M-VO268-1563
    Resolution: 5248x3499
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    ASN M&RA
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery