Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, speaks to senior enlisted leaders with I Marine Expeditionary Force in an E-9 focus group, during his visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2026. The purpose of Kohlmann’s visit was to engage with leaders of all ranks to assess force readiness, discuss personnel development and gain firsthand perspective on key manpower efforts. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)