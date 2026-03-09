Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, visits I Marine Expeditionary Force

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, right, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo during a visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2026. The purpose of Kohlmann’s visit was to engage with leaders of all ranks to assess force readiness, discuss personnel development and gain firsthand perspective on key manpower efforts. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9560914
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-VO268-1038
|Resolution:
|5123x3415
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
