    HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and their families attended Change of Command ceremony between the outgoing HHC Commander Cpt. Luis Blanchard and incoming HHC Commander Cpt. Brett Peronto. Ansbach, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9560719
    VIRIN: 260306-A-EX530-1121
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

