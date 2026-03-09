HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and their families attended Change of Command ceremony between the outgoing HHC Commander Cpt. Luis Blanchard and incoming HHC Commander Cpt. Brett Peronto. Ansbach, Germany, March 6, 2026. From left to right, Cpt. Luis Blanchard, Lt. Col. Adam Bock 12 CAB Commander, Cpt. Brett Peronto. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)