U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and their families attended Change of Command ceremony between the outgoing HHC Commander Cpt. Luis Blanchard and incoming HHC Commander Cpt. Brett Peronto. Ansbach, Germany, March 6, 2026. Incoming HHC Commander Cpt. Brett Peronto speaks during the ceremony(U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9560715
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-EX530-1109
|Resolution:
|8061x5374
|Size:
|10.71 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC 12 CAB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.