Flightline ops

A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, March 4, 2026. The C-17 is the aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing that enables the wing to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)