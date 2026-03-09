Flightline ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman in the 105th Maintenance Group walks on the wing of a C-17 Globemaster III for an inspection of the aircraft, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, March 4, 2026. The 105th MXG provides routine and intermediate maintenance on the nine C-17 aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing in support of the wing’s global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)