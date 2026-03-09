(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flightline ops

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, March 4, 2026. The C-17 is the aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing that enables the wing to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9560572
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-SE585-1006
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    This work, Flightline ops, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance squadron
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    aircraft
    Air National Guard
    C-17 Globemaster III

