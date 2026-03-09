(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 9 of 10]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayson Gudmundson, a ground electronic transmission systems maintainer assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M4 carbine during a combined arms live-fire range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9560491
    VIRIN: 260306-M-EU506-1122
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

