U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provide security during a combined arms live-fire range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9560482
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-EU506-1044
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS