    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 3 of 10]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

    THAILAND

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremy Fontanez, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M4 carbine during a combined arms live-fire range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Ban Chan Khrem, Khao Khitchakut district, Thailand, March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9560483
    VIRIN: 260305-M-EU506-1051
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise During Exercise Cobra Gold 26 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

