Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group prepare to transport a simulated patient during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. The exercise prepared participants to respond to a range of emerging threats, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the defense of the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)