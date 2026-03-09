(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26 [Image 16 of 18]

    Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preem Lhery Junio, 8th Medical Group medical technician, documents a simulated patient's injuries during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. Mission Ready Airmen honed a diverse set of expeditionary skills during FS26, forging the agile, lethal force required for a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 04:04
    VIRIN: 260309-F-JJ878-1294
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    8 MDG
    8 CES
    Medical
    Firefighter

