U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preem Lhery Junio, 8th Medical Group medical technician, documents a simulated patient's injuries during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. Mission Ready Airmen honed a diverse set of expeditionary skills during FS26, forging the agile, lethal force required for a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9560415
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-JJ878-1294
|Resolution:
|5415x3603
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.