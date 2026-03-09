Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Preem Lhery Junio, 8th Medical Group medical technician, documents a simulated patient's injuries during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. Mission Ready Airmen honed a diverse set of expeditionary skills during FS26, forging the agile, lethal force required for a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)