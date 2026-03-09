Firefighters, EMEDS unite in Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force paramedics, assigned to the 8th Medical Group, and firefighters assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, assess simulated victims of a fire during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. The exercise presented participants with realistic threats to strengthen shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)