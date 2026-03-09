Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Johannes Van Der, an airdrop specialist representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Spc. David Stratton a health care specialist representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard are ready for take off during the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10, 2026 at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal)