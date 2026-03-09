U.S. Army Spc. Mitchell Oneal, a cavalry scout representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard takes a look back at his gear during the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 00:46
|Photo ID:
|9560280
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-GC803-7957
|Resolution:
|3264x3403
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Look About [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jordan McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.