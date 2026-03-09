(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Look About [Image 9 of 9]

    Look About

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Mitchell Oneal, a cavalry scout representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard takes a look back at his gear during the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 00:46
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-GC803-7957
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
    medevac exercise
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

