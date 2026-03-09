(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Sorel Djomou, a supply specialist representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard unloads simulated patient during the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 10, 2026 at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan McNeal)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 00:46
    Photo ID: 9560285
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-GC803-3079
    Resolution: 6020x4013
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    MEDEVAC
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

