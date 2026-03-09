U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians and Airmen attached to U.S. Space Forces - Korea pose for a group photo prior to the start of exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. SPACEFOR-KOR provides space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control support to the U.S. Forces Korea commander in the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andew Taller)