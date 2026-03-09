(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, gives remarks to Guardians and Airmen prior to the start of exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. Patrick explained his command priorities and the vital joint and combined warfighting role that SPACEFOR-KOR plays in the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9560036
    VIRIN: 260223-X-VF463-1001
    Resolution: 5836x3891
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26
    U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SPACEFOR-KOR
    FreedomShield26
    U.S. Space Forces - Korea
    FS26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery