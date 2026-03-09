U.S. Space Forces – Korea commander briefs surge forces before Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, gives remarks to Guardians and Airmen prior to the start of exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2026. Patrick explained his command priorities and the vital joint and combined warfighting role that SPACEFOR-KOR plays in the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andew Taller)