Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Meghan Bodnar, right, the deputy director for operations for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. George Tobias, pour material to be screened in the wet screening station during an official visit to 26-1PH underwater recovery site in the Philippines, March 7, 2026. The visit was to learn about the mission of 26-1PH and to observe the day-to-day operations of the team member’s work to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)