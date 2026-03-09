(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH [Image 7 of 10]

    Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH

    PHILIPPINES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Matthew DeFelice, right, a forensic underwater archaeologist with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, explains the dredge basket and how they are utilized in the dredging process to members of DPAA’s leadership and the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial during an official visit to 26-1PH underwater recovery site in the Philippines, March 7, 2026. The visit was to learn about the mission of 26-1PH and to observe the day-to-day operations of the team member’s work to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    This work, Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DPAA

