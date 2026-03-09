Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Crowley, center, a master diver assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, gives a brief on barge operations and the work that is done on it to members of DPAA’s leadership and the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial during an official visit to 26-1PH underwater recovery site in the Philippines, March 7, 2026. The visit was to learn about the mission of 26-1PH and to observe the day-to-day operations of the team member’s work to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 19:31
|Photo ID:
|9560026
|VIRIN:
|260307-F-CQ002-1150
|Resolution:
|5573x3708
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
