Members of DPAA Leadership and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Visits 26-1PH

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Crowley, center, a master diver assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, gives a brief on barge operations and the work that is done on it to members of DPAA’s leadership and the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial during an official visit to 26-1PH underwater recovery site in the Philippines, March 7, 2026. The visit was to learn about the mission of 26-1PH and to observe the day-to-day operations of the team member’s work to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)