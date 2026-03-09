(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 5 [Image 6 of 6]

    Ivy Sting 5

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Damien Galvan, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, confirms coordinates through a M777 howitzer gun scope during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 10, 2026. Ivy Sting 5 was a multi-domain training exercise where units practiced large scale combat operations while integrating modern command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

