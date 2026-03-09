Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Edguin Rosales, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, waits for the order to fire an M777 howitzer during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 10, 2026. Ivy Sting 5 was a multi-domain training exercise where units practiced large scale combat operations while integrating modern command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)