(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting 5 [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ivy Sting 5

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Edguin Rosales, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, waits for the order to fire an M777 howitzer during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 10, 2026. Ivy Sting 5 was a multi-domain training exercise where units practiced large scale combat operations while integrating modern command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 18:16
    Photo ID: 9559895
    VIRIN: 260310-A-RE805-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 5 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ivy Sting 5
    Ivy Sting 5
    Ivy Sting 5
    Ivy Sting 5
    Ivy Sting 5
    Ivy Sting 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery