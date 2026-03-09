Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Nolan Griggs, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, assesses an intended target through a tactical scope during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 10, 2026. Ivy Sting 5 was a multi-domain training exercise where units practiced large scale combat operations while integrating modern command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)