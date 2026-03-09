Pfc. Nolan Griggs, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, assesses an intended target through a tactical scope during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 10, 2026. Ivy Sting 5 was a multi-domain training exercise where units practiced large scale combat operations while integrating modern command and control capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 18:16
|Photo ID:
|9559896
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-RE805-1049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Sting 5 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.