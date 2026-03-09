159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Davis, protection officer in charge for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, crosses the finish line in first place during the Norwegian Foot March at the Plaquemines Parish Multi-Purpose Center in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile endurance march conducted while carrying a 25-pound rucksack and is designed to test physical and mental stamina.