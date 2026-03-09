Members of the 159th Fighter Wing distribute water and snacks to participants at the 3-mile mark during the Norwegian Foot March at the Plaquemines Parish Multi-Purpose Center in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as an endurance test for Soldiers entering the Norwegian Army.
03.07.2026
03.10.2026
9559879
260307-Z-IY821-1003
|Location:
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
This work, 159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March
