159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 159th Fighter Wing distribute water and snacks to participants at the 3-mile mark during the Norwegian Foot March at the Plaquemines Parish Multi-Purpose Center in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as an endurance test for Soldiers entering the Norwegian Army.