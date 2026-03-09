(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March [Image 3 of 6]

    159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hall 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Members of the 159th Fighter Wing distribute water and snacks to participants at the 3-mile mark during the Norwegian Foot March at the Plaquemines Parish Multi-Purpose Center in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as an endurance test for Soldiers entering the Norwegian Army.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9559879
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-IY821-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 580.89 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

